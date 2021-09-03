iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $173,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 213,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 123,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,505. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

