iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $296.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,189. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $216.85 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.52 and a 200-day moving average of $267.78.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.