Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.05. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

