Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITRM. G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

