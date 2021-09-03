J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,123 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

CEM stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

