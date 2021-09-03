J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,726 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.45% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $156.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.11. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $109.69 and a 52-week high of $157.27.

