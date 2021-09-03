J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 433 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.