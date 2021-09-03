J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $476,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth $125,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $59.72.

