J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $152.64 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $123.34 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.