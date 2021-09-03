J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 179,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,093 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after purchasing an additional 108,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $267.09 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $217.40 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.