J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.10.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in J2 Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.96. 1,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,424. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media.

