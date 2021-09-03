Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Up 1.9%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.82. Approximately 313,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 568,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -122.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.88 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

