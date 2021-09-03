Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Down 16.4% in August

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

JHG traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 202,671 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $37,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

