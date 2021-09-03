Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.08. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $130.27 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

