Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $320.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.91.

Shares of WDAY opened at $271.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,507.25 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,009 shares of company stock valued at $105,217,885. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

