Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS KAIKY opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $22.54.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
