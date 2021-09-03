Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIKY opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $22.54.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

