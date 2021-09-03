Jefferies Financial Group Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $90.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. FBN Securities started coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.79.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $89.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

