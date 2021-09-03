Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Funko, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Funko in a research note issued on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

FNKO has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $993.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 39.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.7% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 181,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,449,513 shares of company stock worth $31,385,231. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

