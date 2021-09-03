JOANN Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JOAN) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 8th

JOANN’s (NASDAQ:JOAN) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 8th. JOANN had issued 10,937,500 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $131,250,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.15. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

