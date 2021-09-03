JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Shares of JOAN stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.72. 66,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $451.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

