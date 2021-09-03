John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $84,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $70,875.00.

Shares of KE stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $603.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 104,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.