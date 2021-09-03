John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

BTO stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.20% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund worth $57,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

