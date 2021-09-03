John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.191 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE JHS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

