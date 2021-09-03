John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

HPF stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

