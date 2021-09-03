John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

HTD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 85,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,790. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

