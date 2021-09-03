JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $117.20 Average PT from Brokerages

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 64.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 14.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $29,150,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,838,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.79. 14,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.