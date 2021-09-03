JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,373,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 361,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 129,428 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

NYSEARCA BBCA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.16. The stock had a trading volume of 77,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

