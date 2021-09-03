JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON JETG opened at GBX 372.90 ($4.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £589.07 million and a PE ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 362.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 345.74. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 72.39 and a current ratio of 72.47.

Get JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares alerts:

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares Company Profile

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.