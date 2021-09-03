Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Insider Buys A$118,312.50 in Stock

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) insider Susan Forrester bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.78 ($11.27) per share, with a total value of A$118,312.50 ($84,508.93).

Susan Forrester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Susan Forrester bought 1,500 shares of Jumbo Interactive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.22 ($10.87) per share, with a total value of A$22,830.00 ($16,307.14).

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Jumbo Interactive’s previous Final dividend of $0.17. Jumbo Interactive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.45%.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited retails lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through Internet Lotteries Australia, Other, and Software-as-a-Service UK segments. The company is involved in the retail of national jackpot and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software systems, as well as provides turnkey digital solution to lotteries.

