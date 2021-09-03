Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Juniper Networks worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,120 shares of company stock worth $910,812. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

