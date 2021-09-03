Justin Edge Sells 9,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,508,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Justin Edge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00.

CERT stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Certara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Certara by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Certara by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

