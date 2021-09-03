K21 One Day Trading Volume Hits $677,483.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. K21 has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $677,483.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, K21 has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00061704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00123403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00788290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00046982 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,281 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.