Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Update

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 149,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kadant by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kadant by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Kadant by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $213.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $213.93.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

