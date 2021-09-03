Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives $21.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. Research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

