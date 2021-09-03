Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives $21.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.97.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. Research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
