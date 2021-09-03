Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz Sells 9,000 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $111,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,371.14.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.47. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KLR. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.