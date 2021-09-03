Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 581.0 days.

KOYJF stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Kemira Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

Get Kemira Oyj alerts:

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.