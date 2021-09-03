Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.13.

KMT stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

