Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $82.63 on Thursday. Kering has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

