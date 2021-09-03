Kevin Cameron Drover Purchases 25,000 Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Stock

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover bought 25,000 shares of Aurcana Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,099,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$868,214.74.

Kevin Cameron Drover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Kevin Cameron Drover bought 25,000 shares of Aurcana Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

Shares of AUN stock opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$230.91 million and a P/E ratio of -10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.50. Aurcana Silver Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 target price on shares of Aurcana Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

