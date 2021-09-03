KeyCorp Weighs in on Catalent, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $139.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $139.62.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

