KeyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $10,262.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00065039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00153821 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.55 or 0.07711725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,786.10 or 1.00177293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.55 or 0.00817709 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

