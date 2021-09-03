Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KZR. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $394.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

