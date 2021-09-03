King DAG Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $18.55 million and $59,060.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00127674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.74 or 0.00798494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00047326 BTC.

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.