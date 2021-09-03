Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Down 4.4%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.40. 5,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 473,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after buying an additional 248,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 879,922 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.