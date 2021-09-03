Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Shares of KIRK stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $333.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kirkland’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of Kirkland’s worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

