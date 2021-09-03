KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.72. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 94,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,288. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

