KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 10.84% 3.41% 1.62% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 51.55% 11.24% 2.33%

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 74.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Trust of America and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 2 0 2.25 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus target price of $31.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.03%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $20.48, suggesting a potential downside of 5.26%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 9.24 $52.62 million $1.71 18.24 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $141.88 million 8.48 $54.40 million $1.95 11.09

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Trust of America. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Healthcare Trust of America on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

