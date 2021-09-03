Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $168.19 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Klever has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $168.19 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00140565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00166198 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.07896122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,807.00 or 0.99868712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00808048 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

