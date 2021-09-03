KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $24,338.96 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $24,338.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $22,872.28.

On Friday, July 30th, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $23,308.32.

KLXE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 71,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,879. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million.

KLXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,099 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

