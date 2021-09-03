Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.39. Koppers reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

KOP stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

